UPDATE 1-Tesco gets 3 bids at around $5.9 bln for South Korea unit-source

* Bids around 7 trln won mark - source
* Won's depreciation makes speedy deal key for Tesco -
source
* Sale may return Tesco to investment grade earlier than
expected-report
By Joyce Lee and Kane Wu
SEOUL/HONG KONG, Aug 25 British retailer Tesco
has received three separate binding bids for its South
Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and
KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners,
people familiar with the matter said.
The bids have come in at around the 7 trillion won ($5.9
billion) mark, one of the people said, adding that Tesco is
likely to pick a preferred bidder as early as this week. Tesco
had set Monday as the deadline for final bids.
Homeplus, as Tesco's South Korean unit is called, MBK
Partners, KKR, Affinity and Carlyle declined to comment. The
people declined to be identified as the sale process is private.
The deal is expected to move speedily, with another person
having knowledge of the matter saying Tesco and advising bank
HSBC could pick the preferred bidder by early September at the
latest.
"This is a mission-critical deal for Tesco," a third person
with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters, adding
that the recent global market volatility stemming from China
does not help matters as the won depreciates against the British
pound and South Korea is seen tied to the Chinese market.
"The impetus is on them to get the deal done very quickly,
with extremely high certainty."
The won has dipped about 10 percent this year
against the British pound.
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, whose credit
rating was cut to "junk" status by Moody's and S&P in January,
is battling to recover from an accounting scandal and reverse
its market share losses in Britain to discount chains Aldi and
Lidl. The sale of the South Korean unit is the biggest
divestment Tesco is making to improve its financials.
An Aug. 24 report by Macquarie Research said Tesco's
disposal of its South Korean business could bring the British
retailer back into investment grade territory two years ahead of
the brokerage's current estimates.
($1 = 1,194.8000 won)
