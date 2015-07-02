UPDATE 1-Carlyle, MBK on bidders' shortlist for Tesco S.Korea unit-sources

* Private equity firms shortlisted for about $6 bln
* Second-round bids due in mid-August -source
* Non-private equity suitor Orion excluded-sources
(Recasts with independent source)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, July 2 Carlyle Group and
MBK Partners are among the shortlisted bidders for Tesco PLC's
South Korea business which is valued at about $6
billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
The sale could be the biggest ever private equity
acquisition in Asia. Goldman Sachs' private equity arm
and Affinity Equity Partners were also on the list, the people
added, declining to be named due to the confidentiality of the
matter.
It was not immediately clear whether KKR & Co, which
was invited to bid for the business, had progressed to the next
round. Earlier, the Korea Economic Daily reported only four
funds - Affinity, Carlyle, Goldman Sachs' private equity arm and
MBK - had been shortlisted, without mentioning KKR.
Bids for the next round are due in mid-August, the sources
said.
Orion Corp, a non-private equity suitor, failed
to move to the next round, the people added. Hyundai Department
Store Co Ltd, which had flagged interest in the
unit, did not bid, a company spokesman said.
KKR, MBK, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle and Orion Corp declined to
comment. A spokesman for Tesco's South Korean unit did not
respond to repeated requests for comment.
Tesco is exploring the sale of its South Korean unit which
analysts say is its best bet as the British supermarket group
seeks to cut debt and fund a turnaround plan at home.
The group, whose credit rating was cut to "junk" status by
Moody's and S&P in January, is battling to recover from an
accounting scandal. It is also struggling to regain the market
share in Britain it lost to discount chains Aldi and Lidl.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Denny Thomas; and Elzio
Barreto in HONG KONG; Additiona reporting by Chien Mi Wong at
IFR/BasisPoint; Editing by Tom Brown and Miral Fahmy)