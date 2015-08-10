版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 10日 星期一 15:34 BJT

Bid date for Tesco's S.Korea unit extended to Aug 24-sources

SEOUL Aug 10 The deadline for the next round of bids for Tesco PLC's South Korean business has been extended to Aug. 24 from Aug. 17, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two of the people told Reuters the deadline was extended in part because South Korea's government recently declared Friday to be a public holiday.

A Tesco spokesperson could not immediately be reached early on Monday in the United Kingdom. A spokesman for Tesco's South Korean business said it had no information on the bidding process.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in July that Carlyle Group and MBK Partners were among the short-listed bidders for Tesco's South Korean business, which has been valued at about $6 billion. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐