CJ, SK Networks make initial bids for S.Korea home appliance rental firm

SEOUL Aug 11 CJ Corp, the holding
company of food-to-logistics CJ Group, and retailer SK Networks
said on Thursday they submitted separate non-binding
bids to acquire South Korean home appliance rental company
Tongyang Magic Inc.
A South Korea-based private equity consortium called
NH-Glenwood owns 100 percent of the company. Analysts estimate
the deal could be worth around 500 billion won ($457.33
million).
More than 10 parties have submitted non-binding bids in the
deal due on Thursday, including private equity firms Carlyle
Group and Affinity Equity Partners, South Korean online
media Edaily reported earlier on Thursday, citing unnamed
investment banking sources.
Carlyle and Affinity declined to comment.
($1 = 1,093.3100 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)