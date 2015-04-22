UPDATE 2-S.Korea, U.S. reach deal to revise civil nuclear pact

(Updates with details)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 22 South Korea and the United
States reached a deal on Wednesday to revise a 40-year-old civil
nuclear pact that gives the Asian country limited freedom to
produce fuel for power generation but continues to curb its
ability to reprocess spent fuel.
The deal paves the way for South Korea to enrich uranium to
produce non-weapons grade nuclear fuel under guidelines to be
drawn up by the two countries and also requires the United
States to ensure it a stable supply of fuel for nuclear
reactors, according to the South Korean foreign ministry.
The agreement, which still needs approvals in both
countries, contains no provision to allow South Korea to
independently manage spent nuclear fuel through reprocessing,
although it opened the way for easier movement of spent fuel to
a third country for disposal.
South Korea, which runs 23 atomic plants that provide a
third of its power, has pushed for greater leeway to manage its
nuclear fuel and had sought to revise the original pact with
Washington to let it reprocess spent fuel.
But reprocessing of spent fuel is a thorny diplomatic issue
because of proliferation concerns, especially on the Korean
peninsula where North Korea has defied efforts by the
international community and pushed to develop nuclear weapons.
South Korea's nuclear reactors add a total of 750 tonnes of
spent fuel every year to the 13,300 tonnes that filled 71
percent of its storage capacity as of 2013, according to
operator Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd.
The deal reaffirms the two countries' commitment to
non-proliferation of nuclear arms while addressing South Korea's
need for stable fuel supply and spent fuel management, said
U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert.
"The proposed agreement is one of the most sophisticated and
dynamic peaceful nuclear cooperation agreements we've ever
negotiated," Lippert said, after officials of both countries
initialled the agreement in Seoul.
The deal reaffirmed the two countries' research into
so-called pyroprocessing technology, which allows for the
production of nuclear energy without separating plutonium, but
which remains a distant prospect. A joint feasibility study is
due by 2020.
South Korea said the agreement would promote its ambitious
policy of exporting nuclear power plants under a new provision
allowing the transfer of U.S. nuclear material and equipment to
third countries without authorisation in individual cases.
The existing deal between the two countries expired last
year but was extended for two years.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho, James Pearson and Ju-min
Park; Editing by Tom Hogue, Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)