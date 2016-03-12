UPDATE 1-South Korea scores partial win in washer trade dispute with U.S.

(Adds details, response from USTR and Whirlpool)
By Tom Miles and David Lawder
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 11 South Korea won a
partial victory against the United States in a World Trade
Organization ruling on Friday that found fault with the method
used to calculate U.S. duties imposed on Korean-made washing
machines that are deemed to be subsidized and unfairly priced.
The ruling will not immediately alter the countervailing
duties of up to 82 percent imposed by the U.S. Commerce
Department in 2013 on washers made by Samsung Electronics Co
, LG Electronics Inc and Daewoo
Electronics Co after a complaint brought by Michigan-based
Whirlpool Corp.
South Korea in August 2014 brought its objections to the WTO
about the U.S. calculation methods, which are also the subject
of a wide-ranging dispute brought by China against the United
States.
A WTO panel of three adjudicators rejected several of South
Korea's claims, including objections to the Commerce
Department's findings that tax credit subsidies were not tied to
specific products. But it upheld South Korea's objection to
calculations of duties for "targeted dumping" of products into
the U.S. market aimed at regions, time periods or customers with
price cuts.
William Perry, an international trade lawyer in Seattle with
Dorsey & Whitney LLP, said the decision, if upheld, could
ultimately make it more difficult for U.S. manufacturers to
bring similar cases involving targeted dumping by Chinese
companies.
A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington
said: "We are carefully reviewing the report and considering
next steps."
Both countries have 60 days to appeal.
"Today's WTO decision will not affect the application of the
2013 antidumping and countervailing duties orders on clothes
washers from Korea," Whirlpool said in a statement. "This 2013
order followed a U.S. government ruling that washers imported
from South Korea were unlawfully priced and subsidized."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Roche and Leslie
Adler)