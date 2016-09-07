WTO appeals court backs South Korea in U.S. trade dispute

GENEVA, Sept 7 South Korea won an appeal ruling
at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday in a dispute with
the United States over U.S. duties on Korean-made washing
machines and reversed part of the earlier ruling that had gone
in Washington's favour.
South Korea complained to the WTO in 2014 about the way the
United States accused it of unfairly pricing and subsidising its
washing machines. A WTO panel of adjudicators partially backed
South Korea's case in March but rejected part of its claim.
Wednesday's ruling by the WTO's Appellate Body largely
backed South Korea's complaint about the U.S. calculation of
"dumping" duties for unfair pricing and upheld its complaint
about subsidies, as well as upbraiding the panel for wrongly
approving several U.S. Commerce Department methodologies.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Dominic Evans)