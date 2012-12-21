版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 04:19 BJT

UN chief Ban condemns shooting down of UN helicopter in S.Sudan

UNITED NATIONS Dec 21 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned on Friday the shooting down of a "clearly marked" U.N. helicopter by South Sudan's army, which he said killed four Russian crew in the Jonglei state.

In a statement, Ban called "on the Government of South Sudan to immediately carry out an investigation and bring to account those responsible for this act." He demanded that measures be put in place to prevent any further incidents.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐