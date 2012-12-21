版本:
2012年 12月 22日 星期六 01:10 BJT

UN says peacekeeping helicopter shot down in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS Dec 21 A U.N. peacekeeping helicopter on a reconnaissance mission in South Sudan's Jonglei state was shot down on Friday by the South Sudanese army, killing all four crew members, the world body said.

The U.N. mission in South Sudan, known as UNMISS, was created after South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July 2011, six months after a referendum agreed to under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war that killed some 2 million people.

