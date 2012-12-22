版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 19:30 BJT

S.Sudan must punish those who downed U.N. helicopter - Russia

MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia on Saturday called on South Sudan to punish those responsible for shooting down a United Nations helicopter, killing its four Russian crew, and take steps to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement named the victims and said the "tragic occurrence" in the African nation on Friday underscored the need to provide security for U.N. peacekeeping missions.

