UPDATE 7-U.N. told up to 500 killed in South Sudan clashes -diplomats

* Ex-VP named as coup leader, no reaction from him
* Gunfire in capital for 2nd day, estimated death toll rises
* U.S. urges citizens to leave country, U.N. urges restraint
By Andrew Green and Louis Charbonneau
JUBA/UNITED NATIONS, Dec 17 The United Nations
received reports from local sources in South Sudan on Tuesday
that between 400 and 500 people had been killed and up to 800
wounded in the latest violence, and the government said it had
arrested 10 politicians in connection with a "foiled coup".
"Two hospitals have recorded between 400 and 500 dead and
(up to) 800 wounded," a diplomat in New York said on condition
of anonymity, citing an estimate United Nations peacekeeping
chief Herve Ladsous gave during a closed-door briefing for the
15-member body.
Another diplomat confirmed Ladsous' remarks, adding that the
United Nations was not in a position to verify the figures.
Earlier on Tuesday, a South Sudanese health ministry
official told Reuters that at least 26 people were dead after
fighting in Juba between rival groups of soldiers from Sunday
night into Monday morning. Sporadic gunfire and blasts continued
up to Tuesday evening.
The Juba government said it had arrested 10 major political
figures and was hunting for its former vice president, accusing
him of leading a failed coup in the oil-producing country's
capital, where gunfire rang out for a second day.
The prominence of the names, including former finance
minister Kosti Manibe among those who had been detained,
underlined the size of the rift in Africa's newest state, less
than 2-1/2 years after it seceded from Sudan.
The United States urged its citizens to leave the country
immediately, and said it was suspending normal operations at its
embassy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on a visit to the
typhoon-ravaged central Philippine city of Tacloban, urged a
"peaceful and democratic" solution.
"The United States believes very strongly that all parties
should refrain from any action that could further escalate the
tensions," Kerry told reporters. "Political differences need to
be resolved by peaceful and democratic means, those that have
been hard fought for."
The White House said President Barack Obama was getting
briefings on the situation.
President Salva Kiir, dressed in military fatigues, said on
television on Monday that forces loyal to former vice president
Riek Machar, whom he sacked in July, had attacked an army base
in a bid to seize power.
South Sudan is one of the poorest and least developed
countries in Africa despite its oil reserves, and it is plagued
by ethnic fighting.
The rift at the heart of its political elite will dismay oil
companies that had been counting on a period of relative
stability after South Sudan's independence so they could step up
exploration. France's Total and some largely Asian groups, among
them China's CNPC, have interests there.
It will also be closely watched by South Sudan's neighbours,
which include some of the continent's most promising economies,
including Ethiopia and Kenya.
After its meeting on the crisis in New York, the U.N.
Security Council issued a statement saying it "urged all parties
to immediately cease hostilities, exercise restraint and refrain
from violence and other actions that could exacerbate tensions."
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud, president of the
council this month, told reporters the council would meet again
in coming days on the upsurge in violence in South Sudan.
THOUSANDS TAKE SHELTER
Kiir and Machar are from different ethnic groups that have
clashed in the past. Machar leads a dissident faction inside the
ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) and was
planning to run for the presidency.
Fighting erupted outside his compound in Juba on Tuesday,
but his whereabouts were unknown, foreign affairs spokesman
Mawien Makol Arik told Reuters. Machar has so far not released a
statement.
The government on Tuesday accused him of being the "coup
leader" and listed four other wanted men, including Pagan Amum,
the SPLM's former Secretary General and the country's main
negotiator in a prolonged oil dispute with Sudan.
"Those who are still at large will be apprehended,"
Information Minister Michael Makuei said in a statement on a
government website. He said he believed they had fled to an area
north of the capital.
The 10 officials had been arrested "in connection with the
foiled coup attempt," the statement said.
Around 16,000 people had taken refuge in U.N. compounds in
Juba by noon on Tuesday and the numbers were rising, the United
Nations said.
Streets were empty at the start of a dawn-to-dusk curfew,
ordered by the president. Mobile phone signals were down for a
second day.
"Food and water are an issue for the population as they
don't have fridges or city power so they buy food almost daily,"
said one aid worker in Juba, who asked not to be identified.
"They haven't stocked up and are getting worried."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke to Kiir on Tuesday
and called for his government to provide an "offer of dialogue
to its opponents and to resolve their respective differences
peacefully".
The president, who comes from South Sudan's dominant Dinka
ethnic group, sacked Machar, a Nuer, after mounting public
frustration at the government's failure to deliver tangible
improvements in public services and other basic demands.
The government played down suggestions that the conflict had
an ethnic element, and said Kiir had met Nuer leaders to dispel
the "misleading information" that they were being targeted.
Tensions have been building in the army, broadly along
ethnic lines, independently of the Kiir-Machar rivalry, said
analysts.
"The personalities involved are clearly important, but we
think this is more fundamentally about the SPLA rather than
necessarily being completely controlled by the SPLM political
figures," said Cedric Barnes, Crisis Group project director for
the Horn of Africa, based in Nairobi.
South Sudan is the size of France but has barely any paved
roads. The government's critics complain it suffers the same
ills as old Sudan - corruption, poor public services and
repression by the state of opponents and the media.