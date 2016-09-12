Engine failure led to foot-long hole in Southwest airliner -agency

Sept 12 An engine failure on a Southwest
Airlines Co jet on Aug. 27 released debris that tore a 5
inch by 16 inch (13 cm by 41 cm) hole in the plane before it
made a safe emergency landing in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. crash
investigators said on Monday.
In an update to its probe of the Boeing Co 737's rare
engine failure, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB) said a fan blade separated from the engine and was not
recovered, except for the base of the blade that was still
attached to the aircraft.
The agency also said that during the accident engine debris
impacted the plane's side to create the hole above the left
wing. The debris did not penetrate into the cabin interior, the
agency said.
The plane, bound from New Orleans to Orlando with 99
passengers and five crew members aboard, lost cabin pressure and
safely diverted to Pensacola. There were no injuries.
The investigation update still leaves unanswered what
exactly caused the "uncontained" engine failure, a rare and
hazardous event in which components rapidly exit an engine and
can collide with the aircraft. The NTSB said in a statement that
it still must review the engine's maintenance records and
examine blade surfaces for cracks.
Representatives for Southwest and General Electric Co
, which produced the engine with Safran SA in a
joint venture known as CFM International, said the companies
continue to work closely with the NTSB on the investigation.
The aircraft has been released to Southwest, which has
started the repair process, a spokeswoman for the airline said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Will
Dunham)