Southwest would consider a new variant of Boeing 737 jet - COO

April 21 Southwest Airlines Co would
"absolutely" consider a new version of Boeing Co's 737
jet that the planemaker is said to be mulling, the budget
airline's Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said on a
conference call with media on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Boeing is
considering whether to build a replacement of the smallest 737
MAX jet that could fly farther and fend off competition from
Bombardier Inc's fledgling CSeries aircraft. Southwest only
flies 737s from Boeing, and as of March 31, it had on order 346
new planes to be delivered through 2027 and options to buy 191
more.
