Southwest pilots switched control before LaGuardia landing -investigators

Aug 6 Federal investigators found that pilots of
the Southwest Airlines jet that crashlanded at New
York's LaGuardia Airport in July exchanged control of the plane
before landing, they said on Tuesday.
Kelly Nantel, spokeswoman for the National Transportation
Safety Board which is conducting the investigation, said the
reasons for the exchange would be explored and it was too soon
to tell if it was significant.
"It's not unusual, but we don't know enough about it yet to
make a determination as to whether or not this particular one
was unusual," Nantel said.
The NTSB said that at a point below 400 feet, the captain on
the flight, who had been the monitoring pilot, took control of
the plane and landed the Southwest Boeing 737.
Investigators said they had not found any "mechanical
anomalies or malfunctions" at this point.
The NTSB said the Southwest jet touched down on its front
landing gear, instead of its larger rear wheels, due to "stress
overload" in the July 22 accident.
Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.