Southwest Airlines to scale down Cuba flights

June 28 Southwest Airlines Co said it
would reduce the number of flights to Cuba, joining other U.S.
airlines, as President Donald Trump's Cuba policy continues to
restrict Americans traveling to the country.
The airline will stop flying to Varadero and Santa Clara in
Cuba on Sept. 4 and has applied with the U.S. Department of
Transportation for another daily round trip between Ft.
Lauderdale and Havana.
Southwest currently flies to Havana twice daily from Ft.
Lauderdale and once daily from Tampa.
"...there is not a clear path to sustainability serving
these markets, particularly with the continuing prohibition in
U.S. law on tourism to Cuba for American citizens," Southwest
Airlines said in a statement.
Trump earlier this month ordered tighter restrictions on
Americans traveling to Cuba and a clamp down on U.S. business
dealings with the Caribbean island's military, saying he was
canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and
misguided deal" with Havana.
Some carriers such as Spirit Airlines Inc, Frontier
Airlines, Silver Airways have already pulled out while larger
U.S. carriers have pared back flights to smaller Cuban cities.
American Airlines Group Inc said in December it
would trim its flights to Cuba this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)