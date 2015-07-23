Southwest expects gate-sharing with Delta in Dallas to be difficult

July 23 Southwest Airlines Co expects
that squeezing in extra flights at its gates at Dallas Love
Field Airport will be a challenge now that a U.S. court has
asked it to accommodate flights by Delta Air Lines Inc
temporarily.
"It's not going to be easy," Southwest's Chief Executive
Officer Gary Kelly said Thursday on a conference call with
media. "It will be incumbent upon all parties to be cooperative
and level-headed, but yeah, it's going to be crowded."
The low-cost airline controls 18 of 20 gates at the Dallas
airport, its headquarters, and an agreement that was set to
expire on July 6 allowed Delta to operate five daily flights
from the gates.
But last month a Dallas judge asked Southwest to keep
accommodating Delta until the parties settle on a long-term
resolution over their gate rights in court.
Southwest had planned to ramp up daily departures at its
Dallas headquarters to 180 in August, which had been contingent
upon regaining all takeoff and arrival slots from Delta.
"Our people are planning as best they can" to meet this goal
despite Delta's presence, Kelly said, so the carrier does not
have to cancel the extra flights and rebook passengers.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)