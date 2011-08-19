US FAA imposes 'cooling off' period for inspectors

WASHINGTON Aug 19 U.S. aviation regulators
tightened rules for when safety inspectors can work for
airlines, changes intended to avoid the type of cozy relations
that upended Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N).
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements
finalized on Friday apply to senior aircraft inspectors who go
to work for airlines they oversaw.
Those officials must now wait two years before representing
the carrier in any safety matter before the FAA. Until now,
there was no waiting period.
"This rule establishes clear restrictions that will improve
our safety culture here at the FAA and throughout the aviation
industry," FAA Administrator Randy Babbitt said.
The Transportation Department Inspector General's office
concluded in 2008 that FAA oversight of Southwest maintenance
was so cozy that the agency allowed the carrier to repeatedly
violate safety rules in 2006 and 2007.
That finding grew out of a congressional investigation of
structural inspection lapses of Southwest's Boeing 737
aircraft.
Southwest agreed to pay a $7.5 million fine stemming from
the case and several Southwest and FAA employees lost their
jobs.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Richard Chang)