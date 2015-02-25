版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三

Southwest pulls 128 jets out of service after missing inspection -WSJ

Feb 24 Southwest Airlines Co took about one-fifth of its fleet out of service late Tuesday, after failing to perform mandatory inspections on certain rudder systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The move affects 128 of the carrier's Boeing 737 aircraft, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FqUitG)

Several flights were canceled while officials from Southwest and the Federal Aviation Administration discussed plans to complete the maintenance checks and return the planes to service, the Journal said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Southwest or the FAA for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
