Southwest to add new flights from Reagan National Airport

March 24 Southwest Airlines Co is adding flights to new destinations such as Akron-Canton, Ohio, Indianapolis and Dallas Love Field from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this year, it said on Monday.

The Dallas-based carrier is adding the flights after it bought takeoff and landing rights at the airport near Washington that American Airlines Group agreed to divest under an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that cleared the way for its merger late last year.

In addition to the new destinations, Southwest plans to use the new slots to add flights between Reagan National and Chicago Midway, Houston Hobby, St. Louis and other cities.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Tom Brown)
