Southwest to pay $100 million to expand Houston airport

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Southwest looks to offer international flights
* United opposed to Hobby plan
May 23 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed to invest $100 million to expand Houston's William Hobby Airport as it looks to offer international flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
Mayor of Houston Annise Parker on Wednesday detailed a deal with the carrier that requires Southwest to design and build five new gates and a customs facility at Hobby in line with city specifications.
In return for its investment, Dallas-based Southwest would have preferential scheduling rights and would pay no rent for its use of international gates or the customs facility, according to a statement from the City of Houston.
Southwest earlier this year asked Houston officials for permission to study construction of an international facility at Hobby, where it has operated since 1971.
The Hobby expansion, which requires Houston City Council approval, would likely take two years, with international flights likely to begin in 2015, Southwest said.
Southwest's plans for Hobby have been opposed by United Continental Holdings, which released a report earlier this month saying international service at Hobby would drain passengers from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and lead to job losses. George Bush is the largest hub for United.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.