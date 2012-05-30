Southwest gets Houston's OK for international service

* United Continental opposed Hobby expansion
May 30 Southwest Airlines on Wednesday
won approval from Houston's City Council to expand William Hobby
Airport as it looks to add international flights to Mexico, the
Caribbean and Central and South America.
The City Council voted 16 to 1 in favor of Southwest's plan
for international service at Hobby. The Hobby expansion had been
opposed by United Continental Holdings, whose biggest
hub is Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Southwest agreed to invest at least $100 million to cover
all costs tied to the Hobby upgrade, which includes designing
and building five new gates and a customs facility.
Southwest currently offers flights in the U.S., and to
Mexico and the Caribbean through AirTran which it acquired last
year.
"Today we are one step closer to increased competition and
lower fares for Houston's international travelers," Dallas-based
Southwest said in a statement.
Construction at Hobby is expected to take two years, with
international flights likely beginning in 2015. The City said it
will work closely with Southwest and the Federal Aviation
Administration to obtain needed federal approvals for the new
customs facility to screen international travelers.
In return for its investment at Hobby, where Southwest has
operated since 1971, the carrier would have preferential
scheduling rights and would pay no rent for its use of
international gates or the customs facility.
United Continental Holdings had released a report earlier
this month saying international service at Hobby would drain
passengers from Intercontinental and lead to job losses.
"We believe that splitting Houston's international air
service is the wrong decision for the city's future, but we
respect the fact that City Council did not agree," United
Continental said in a statement.