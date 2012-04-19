Southwest Air posts quarterly profit

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
April 19 Southwest Airlines Co posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by special items, even as fuel expenses rose.
Net income was $98 million, or 13 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $5 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company said it had a loss of 2 cents a share.
Revenue rose 29 percent to about $4 billion. Operating expenses rose 27 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 45.5 percent.
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.