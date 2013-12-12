Southwest to add international flights in 2014

Dec 12 Southwest Airlines plans to
announce a schedule for international service under the
Southwest brand next year, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on
Thursday.
Service outside the United States "will be a first in our
43-year history," Kelly said at the Wings Club in New York
during a meeting that was broadcast over the Internet.
Southwest presently offers flights to Mexico and the
Caribbean through AirTran, which it acquired in 2011. The
carrier is overhauling its reservations system so it can process
international bookings.
With a view to expanding service in the coming years,
Southwest is investing more than $100 million to upgrade
Houston's William Hobby Airport. It is installing new gates and
a customs facility as it looks to add flights to Mexico, the
Caribbean and Central and South America in 2015.
Additionally, restrictions on non-stop flights Southwest can
operate from its base at Love Field in Dallas will be lifted
next year when the Wright Amendment - federal legislation
introduced in the 1970s to govern traffic - expires.
"We have some wonderful opportunities to bring more
competition and lower fares where we don't currently serve
markets," said Kelly.