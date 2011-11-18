Southwest ties loyalty program points to shopping

* Frequent fliers can earn points with online retail buys
* Carrier cites potential revenue upside
Nov 18 As consumers become ever more
price-conscious in the skittish economy, more airlines are
moving to tie retail purchases to frequent-flier miles or
points in hopes of keeping passengers from defecting.
Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) this week launched an
enhancement to its Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables
members to earn additional points by buying from online retail
partners. The change is being rolled out just in time for the
holiday shopping season.
"Frequent-flier programs like all other loyalty programs
are trying to figure out ways to drive more value for
consumers," said Sarah Arvin, vice president of client services
for Cartera Commerce, whose credit card-linked offer platform
is being used by Southwest. "Consumers are much more deal and
reward conscious and they are trying to get more out of every
dollar they spend."
Southwest revamped its frequent-flier program earlier this
year to link the number of points consumers accrue to the
amount they spend. This allows members to view promotions and
make purchases from various retailers on the loyalty program's
shopping site.
Jonathan Clarkson, director of Southwest Rapid Rewards,
said the revamped program helped the carrier exceed new member
targets this year, though he declined to give membership
figures.
"We are trying to enhance the program in as many ways as we
can," Clarkson said, adding that the online shopping component
was just the beginning of other changes to come. "As long as
there is the proliferation of loyalty programs and enhancements
to other airline loyalty programs, it's always going to be a
challenge to maintain the loyalty of folks."
The new shopping feature can provide incremental revenue to
Southwest, which gets paid for points that the member earns
when they make a purchase, he added. "There's certainly revenue
upside for us," Clarkson said.
Cartera Commerce said it also works with United Continental
Holdings (UAL.N), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and AMR Corp's
AMR.N American Airlines to enable frequent fliers to earn
additional miles from retail partnerships.
Shares of Southwest were up 1.2 percent to $7.87 in morning
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Gunna Dickson)