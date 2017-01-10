Southwest Airlines names Nealon as president

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co the No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, on Tuesday appointed Thomas Nealon as president.
Nealon, most recently the company's executive vice president of strategy & innovation, will now be responsible for departments such as finance and corporate delivery, Southwest said.
The company also named 23-year Southwest veteran Michael Van de Ven as chief operating officer.
Chief Executive Gary Kelly, 61, said the changes are a part of the company's ongoing succession planning process.
Both Nealon and Van de Ven will report to Kelly and their appointments are effective immediately. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman