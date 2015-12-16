Southwest Airlines plane rolls off Nashville taxiway, 3 injured

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise ahead of Trump inauguration
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec 15 A Southwest Airlines plane rolled off a taxiway and got stuck in the grass after landing at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday evening, and three people suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Southwest Airlines Co said Flight 31 from Houston Hobby Airport was approaching the gate with 133 passengers and five crew members aboard when it left the taxiway. All were safely evacuated from the airplane and transported to the terminal, Southwest said.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas said.
The plane was a Boeing 737 jet, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement.
The FAA is investigating, Bergen said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 20 American International Group Inc said it would pay $9.8 billion to National Indemnity Co, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to cover most of AIG's U.S. Commercial "long-tail exposures" for accidents that occurred in 2015 and prior.
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering