Southwest Airlines forecasts further drop in unit revenue

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Southwest Airlines Co forecast a further drop in a key profitability metric for the current quarter due to delays and cancellations of more than 2,000 flights after an outage hit its computer systems in July.
The budget airline said it now expected revenue per available seat mile to decline by 3.5 percent-4.5 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 3 percent-4 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business