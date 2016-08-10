Southwest Airlines forecasts further drop in unit revenue

Aug 10 Southwest Airlines Co forecast a further drop in a key profitability metric for the current quarter due to delays and cancellations of more than 2,000 flights after an outage hit its computer systems in July.

The budget airline said it now expected revenue per available seat mile to decline by 3.5 percent-4.5 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 3 percent-4 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)