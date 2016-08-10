UPDATE 1-Southwest Air forecasts further drop in current-qtr unit revenue

(Adds details)

Aug 10 Southwest Airlines Co forecast a further drop in a key profitability metric for the current quarter due to delays and cancellations of more than 2,000 flights after an outage hit its computer systems in July.

The budget airline said it now expected revenue per available seat mile (RASM) in the third quarter to decline by 3.5-4.5 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 3-4 percent.

The No.4 U.S. airline by traffic said its unit costs, excluding certain items, are expected to rise by 3-4 percent, higher than its previous forecast of about 2 percent.

The outage was caused by the failure of computer equipment supporting the carrier's network which did not allow its customers to check in to flights.

Rival Delta Air Lines Inc also faced a power outage that hit its computer systems on Monday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights over two days. The company is in the process of returning to normal operations. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)