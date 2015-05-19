Southwest Airlines expects passenger unit revenue drop this quarter

May 19 Southwest Airlines Co said
Tuesday that it expects its passenger revenue per available seat
mile, or PRASM, which measures sales relative to planes'
capacity, to decline this quarter.
The low-cost carrier forecast a PRASM drop of about 3
percent compared to the second quarter of 2014 as it adds
available seat miles to new markets.
With more international flights from Houston and two new
airport gates acquired in Dallas, Southwest said it expects
capacity to increase 7 to 8 percent this year compared to 2014.
It said the capacity rise will spill into 2016, with available
seat miles forecast to grow some 6 to 7 percent that year.
The Dallas-based airline said it expects to pay about $2.10
per gallon of jet fuel this quarter. Its unit costs excluding
fuel, profit-sharing and other special expenses are forecast to
fall between 1 and 2 percent in the second quarter, and decline
about 2 percent during all of 2015.
