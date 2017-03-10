Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
The No. 4 airline by passenger traffic said it expects first-quarter operating unit revenue to fall in the 2-3 percent range, compared with its previous forecast of flat to down 1 percent.
Unit revenue compares sales to the number of seats an airline flies and how far it flies them. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing