Southwest forecasts smaller drop in Q4 revenue measure

Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter unit revenue, a closely watched metric, citing an improvement in average fares for U.S. flights booked at the last minute.

The No. 4 airline by passenger traffic said it expects unit revenue to be down 3-4 percent for the quarter, compared with its December forecast of a decline of 4-5 percent.

Unit revenue reflects sales measured against how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)