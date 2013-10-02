Southwest fires pilot of jet that landed on nose gear at LaGuardia

* Carrier says more training required of first officer
* Identity of pilots from July incident not disclosed
Oct 2 Southwest Airlines said on
Wednesday it fired the pilot of a plane that crashed at New
York's LaGuardia Airport in July after it touched down on its
front landing gear.
"Upon completion of our internal review of the Flight 345
accident, last week the captain was terminated and the first
officer is being required to undergo additional training,"
Southwest spokeswoman Whitney Eichinger said in a statement.
The carrier added that it was cooperating in the National
Transportation Safety Board probe of the incident.
The NTSB said in August that it found the jet's two pilots
exchanged control of the Boeing 737 plane shortly before
the landing on July 22.
The airplane was less than 400 feet (122 meters) off the
ground when the pilots switched duties, with the captain taking
the controls and the first officer monitoring the instruments,
the NTSB said.
The plane, heading to New York from Nashville, Tennessee,
touched down at LaGuardia on its front landing gear, which is
not designed to take such weight, according to industry experts.
The nose gear collapsed and the plane's electronics were
damaged. Nine people had minor injuries.
Shortly after the incident, Southwest said landing on the
nose gear before the main landing gear touched down was not in
line with its normal procedures.
The captain had worked at Southwest for more than 10 years,
with six years as captain and more than 12,000 flight hours,
including more than 7,900 hours in a 737, the NTSB said in
August.
The first officer had logged 18 months with the airline and
had about 5,200 flight hours, according to the U.S. safety
agency.
Southwest did not disclose the identity of the pilots.