版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 18:58 BJT

Southwest Airlines posts quarterly profit

Oct 18 Southwest Airlines reported on Thursday it swung to a quarterly profit against a year-earlier loss, but said operating expenses rose and growth slowed in a key revenue measure.

Net income was $16 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $140 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 13 cents a share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐