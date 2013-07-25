Southwest posts lower quarterly profit

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that quarterly profit edged down as costs increased.
Net income dipped to $224 million, or 31 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $228 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit was $274 million, or 38 cents a share.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.