版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 18:49 BJT

Southwest posts lower quarterly profit

July 25 Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that quarterly profit edged down as costs increased.

Net income dipped to $224 million, or 31 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $228 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was $274 million, or 38 cents a share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐