Southwest Airlines posts higher Q3 profit

Oct 24 Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that quarterly profit rose as fuel and maintenance costs fell.

Net income was $259 million, or 37 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $16 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said profit was 34 cents a share.

