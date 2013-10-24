版本:
UPDATE 1-Southwest Air posts higher net, sees strong holiday

Oct 24 U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that quarterly profit rose as fuel costs fell and higher airfares bolstered revenue.

Though the two-week U.S. government shutdown earlier this month hurt demand, holiday bookings look strong, the airline said.

Net income was $259 million, or 37 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $16 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said profit was 34 cents a share, in line with what analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent to $4.5 billion.

Operating costs fell 2 percent as fuel and oil expenses declined 5 percent. Costs tied to plane repair and maintenance fell nearly 10 percent.

