UPDATE 1-Southwest Air posts higher net, sees strong holiday

Oct 24 U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines Co
said on Thursday that quarterly profit rose as fuel
costs fell and higher airfares bolstered revenue.
Though the two-week U.S. government shutdown earlier this
month hurt demand, holiday bookings look strong, the airline
said.
Net income was $259 million, or 37 cents a share, in the
third quarter, compared with $16 million, or 2 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company said profit was 34
cents a share, in line with what analysts had expected on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent to $4.5 billion.
Operating costs fell 2 percent as fuel and oil expenses
declined 5 percent. Costs tied to plane repair and maintenance
fell nearly 10 percent.