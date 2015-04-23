版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 20:38 BJT

Southwest Airlines first-quarter profit beats expectations

April 23 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that slightly topped analysts' expectations as new routes and strong U.S. domestic demand grew its revenue.

The Dallas-based airline earned $453 million last quarter, nearly triple its net income from a year earlier. It earned $0.66 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $0.65 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐