公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四

Southwest Airlines posts lower quarterly profit

April 25 Southwest Airlines Co reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as expenses rose.

Net income came to $59 million, or 8 cents a share, for the first quarter, compared with $98 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

