2014年 1月 23日

Southwest Air posts higher fourth-quarter profit

Jan 23 U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines on Thursday said fourth-quarter profit rose, aided by higher airfares and lower fuel costs.

Net income came to $212 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $78 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the profit was 33 cents a share.
