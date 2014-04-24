版本:
2014年 4月 24日

Southwest Airlines posts higher quarterly profit

April 24 Southwest Airlines reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled on Thursday as average fares increased and expenses fell.

Net income was $152 million, or 22 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $59 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Editing by Franklin Paul)
