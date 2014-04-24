Southwest Airlines posts higher quarterly profit

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Southwest Airlines reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled on Thursday as average fares increased and expenses fell.
Net income was $152 million, or 22 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $59 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget