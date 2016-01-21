Southwest Air profit meets expectations; flat unit revenue seen

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations and said it expected first-quarter operating unit revenue to be unchanged from a year earlier.
The U.S. budget airline said it had earned $536 million in the fourth quarter.
Excluding special items, earnings rose 46 percent to $591 million, or 90 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average expected 90 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Southwest said its revenue as measured against flight capacity in the first quarter would be "in line" with a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)