版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 19:28 BJT

Southwest Airlines profit jumps 27 pct

Oct 23 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit as it boarded more passengers and benefitted from lower jet fuel costs.

Net income rose to $329 million, or 48 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $259 million or, 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the U.S. carrier earned 55 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to $4.80 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐