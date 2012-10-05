UPDATE 1-Southwest Air says traffic, unit revenue fell in Sept.

Oct 5 Southwest Airlines Co reported
softer September traffic on Friday as fewer passengers boarded
its planes, and its shares were off 1.5 percent as a widely
watched revenue measure was below some analysts' expectations.
The Dallas-based discount carrier said traffic, measured by
revenue passenger miles, fell 2.1 percent to 7.76 billion in the
month from 7.93 billion a year earlier. Capacity, as measured by
available seat miles, was down 1 percent.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important
measure called unit revenue, is estimated to have fallen 2
percent to 3 percent in September from the year before. In the
third quarter, unit revenue likely increased about 1 percent,
Southwest added.
Barclays analyst David Fintzen had forecast revenue growth
of 2 percent to 3 percent for Southwest in September.
"Southwest was lower, although everyone else has been lower
to some degree this month," he said.
Earlier this week, Delta Air Lines Inc said its unit
revenue grew 0.5 percent in September, lower than it expected,
partly because of lower walk-up traffic. Delta said bookings
were solid and forecast a low-single-digit percentage
improvement for October unit revenue.
Airlines typically see a seasonal drop in travel after the
summer vacation season.
Southwest said its third quarter traffic was down 0.6
percent as capacity shrank 0.7 percent.
Load factor, or the percentage of plane seats filled, edged
down to 77.0 percent in September from 77.8 percent a year
earlier.
Southwest is looking to maintain its dwindling low-cost
advantage against bigger rivals that have cut costs in
bankruptcy.
Maxim Group aerospace analyst Ray Neidl said other
challenges before Southwest included successfully integrating
its 2011 acquisition of AirTran Holdings and reworking its
business model in a changed industry environment.
Neidl cut his third quarter profit estimate for Southwest to
13 cents a share from 21 cents, citing softer ticket pricing and
the company's third quarter unit revenue growth forecast.
Shares of Southwest fell 1.5 percent to $8.96 in afternoon
trading while most other airline shares moved up in concert with
the broader market.