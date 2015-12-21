U.S. says Southwest Airlines to pay $2.8 mln to settle safety allegations

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit involving allegations that it violated U.S. Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations, the Justice Department said on Monday.
The settlement requires operational changes by Southwest designed to enhance its oversight of third parties that perform maintenance on Southwest aircraft, the Justice Department said in a statement.
In addition to the $2.8 million civil penalty, Southwest has agreed to pay up to $5.5 million in deferred civil penalties if it does not implement the settlement agreement, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank