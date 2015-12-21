U.S. says Southwest Airlines to pay $2.8 mln to settle safety allegations

WASHINGTON Dec 21 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit involving allegations that it violated U.S. Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement requires operational changes by Southwest designed to enhance its oversight of third parties that perform maintenance on Southwest aircraft, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In addition to the $2.8 million civil penalty, Southwest has agreed to pay up to $5.5 million in deferred civil penalties if it does not implement the settlement agreement, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)