UPDATE 1-Southwest, Virgin win waiver to purchase LaGuardia slots

| ATLANTA/WASHINGTON
ATLANTA/WASHINGTON Dec 5 Southwest Airlines
is purchasing 22 of the 34 takeoff and landing slots at
New York's LaGuardia Airport that American Airlines
has given up in return for government approval of its merger
with US Airways Group Inc.
Virgin America plans to buy the remaining 12.
US Airways and American agreed to give up dozens of airport
slots to settle a lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice
that sought to block the airlines from merging to create the
world's largest carrier.
Southwest confirmed the purchase in a company statement on
Thursday, while the Federal Aviation Administration said in a
waiver that Virgin America had permission to buy the 12 slots.
"We are pleased the U.S. Department of Justice approved our
agreement with American Airlines to acquire these slots at
LaGuardia," Bob Jordan, Southwest's executive vice president,
said in a statement. "This is terrific news for low-fare
customers who want greater access to New York City."
Mike Trevino, American Airlines spokesman, said: "American
and the other carriers have agreed to transition the operation
of the slots over time in order to minimize customer
disruption."
Terms of the sales are not known, and Virgin America said
its deal was not final.
"We will release more details on our network plans in the
weeks ahead - after the process is finalized," Virgin America
spokesman Madhu Unnikrishnan said in a statement.
In the deal with the Justice Department, the merger
partners also agreed to give up 52 pairs of slots at Reagan
National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C. The merger is
due to close Dec. 9.
JetBlue has been expected to be interested in the
slots at Reagan National that it is currently leasing from
American. Southwest added it also looks forward to bidding on
the Reagan National slots.
US Airways declined to comment.
American and US Airways announced in February that they
planned to merge to form the world's largest airline. The
Justice Department sued to stop the deal, saying it would lead
to higher fares. The sides announced a settlement on Nov. 12
after the airlines agreed to a long list of divestitures.
In addition to slot sales, the airlines agreed to give up
gates at five other major airports: Boston Logan International
Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dallas Love
Field, Los Angeles International Airport and Miami International
Airport.
The Justice Department argued that the slot and gate sales
would give low-cost competitors better access to some of the
country's busiest airports. Analysts, however, said that a
relatively small number of flights would be affected and any
change would be incremental.
The Justice Department selects which airlines are eligible
to buy the assets that the airlines must sell. Large carriers
Delta Air Lines and United are believed to have
been excluded from the sale.