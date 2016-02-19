Southwest Airlines' ground staff approve wage-hike contract

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Southwest Airlines Co's ground staff narrowly approved a tentative agreement, which includes pay raises of more than 20 percent over the five-year life of the contract, the union representing the workers said.
Transport Workers Union Local 555, representing the airlines' 12,000 ground staff, said on Friday that 50.4 percent cast a "yes" vote in favor of the contract. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.