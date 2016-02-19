Southwest Airlines' ground staff approve wage-hike contract

Feb 19 Southwest Airlines Co's ground staff narrowly approved a tentative agreement, which includes pay raises of more than 20 percent over the five-year life of the contract, the union representing the workers said.

Transport Workers Union Local 555, representing the airlines' 12,000 ground staff, said on Friday that 50.4 percent cast a "yes" vote in favor of the contract. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)