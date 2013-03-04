Southwest expects key revenue measure to rise

March 4 Southwest Airlines Co said it
expects a key revenue measure to rise in the low-single-digit
percentage range for both the month of February and the first
quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo gave the forecast at a
JPMorgan aviation conference that was carried on the Internet.
Despite concerns that the effects of automatic U.S. spending,
cuts known as sequestration, would hurt demand, Romo said March
bookings look "solid" for Southwest.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines Inc said in a statement
on Monday that its unit revenue, which is also known as
passenger revenue per available seat mile, rose 5 percent for
the month of February, aided by business revenue gains, fuller
planes and better performance on European routes.