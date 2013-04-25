版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Southwest Air CEO on air traffic control staff cuts

April 25 Southwest Airlines Co : * During conference call, CEO Gary Kelly says carrier seeing booking strength return for May, June * CEO says air traffic controller furloughs just need 'to end very quickly' * CEO says lower fuel prices have offset revenue softness

