版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest wins 54 Reagan National slots

ATLANTA Jan 30 Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it won 54 slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington that American Airlines Group is required to divest under an agreement with the U.S. government.

Southwest said the 54 slots would enable it to add 27 departures from the popular airport.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐