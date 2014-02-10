版本:
BRIEF-Southwest looks at growth opportunities

Feb 10 Southwest Airlines Co : * In interview in Atlanta, CEO Gary Kelly says carrier looking at growth opportunities in markets rivals are

downsizing such as Memphis, Tennessee * CEO says Southwest still has significant cost advantages versus legacy carriers

even after accounting for fuel increases * CEO says fleet modernization and holding down corporate overhead important to

driving down costs in near term * CEO says carrier continues to look at used-plane market
